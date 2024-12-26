ILO, Indonesia, and Academia Unite to Promote Sustainable Supply Chains and Human Rights

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs and the University of Padjadjaran Bandung, has agreed to establish a Centre of Excellence focused on promoting decent work and responsible business conduct. The initiative was announced following a seminar in Bandung, West Java, on December 19, 2024, which brought together more than 100 participants, including government officials, academics, and industry representatives.

The seminar resulted in several key agreements:

The development of a curriculum on business and human rights for decent work.

The establishment of a multi-stakeholder forum to broaden participation and engagement.

Enhanced advocacy and capacity building to promote responsible business conduct across Indonesia.

As an Accession Member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Indonesia is obligated to uphold international standards of human rights in business operations. These efforts align with the country’s commitments to responsible business conduct, as required by the OECD and international frameworks.

Promoting Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing

Chairul Saleh, Assistant Deputy for Improving Productivity and Manpower Ecosystem Development at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, emphasized the seminar's importance.

“This joint seminar is a significant step forward for Indonesia’s industries, ensuring their inclusion in the global supply chain while adhering to principles of responsible business conduct. As an OECD Accession Member, Indonesia must protect and respect human rights in its business practices,” said Saleh.

The Centre of Excellence will also contribute to research, teaching, and community development, reinforcing the role of academia in advancing responsible business practices.

Academic Leadership in Responsible Business Conduct

The University of Padjadjaran has been a key proponent of responsible business through its Centre of Human Rights Study. A. Gusman Siswandi, Vice Dean of Faculty of Law for Academic, Student, and Research Affairs, reiterated the university’s commitment to this agenda.

“We welcome collaborations such as the Centre of Excellence, which aligns with the university’s core mission of advancing research, education, and community development,” Siswandi said.

Building Advocacy Networks Across Universities

ILO’s Programme Coordinator for the Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Supply Chains (RISSC) initiative in Indonesia, Tauvik Muhamad, highlighted the critical role of universities in labor rights advocacy.

“Universities are essential in sustaining advocacy for responsible business conduct and decent work. This seminar marks the beginning of an effort that will expand to other universities through a national network,” Muhamad said.

International Support for Decent Work

The RISSC initiative, funded by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, aims to address deficits in decent work by building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable supply chains. The seminar delved into key international frameworks, such as the ILO’s Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises (MNEs), and Indonesia’s National Strategy on Business and Human Rights.

The event also featured discussions on best practices for implementing responsible business conduct and the potential for universities to act as champions of this agenda.

Moving Forward

The Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for academic collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and knowledge dissemination to ensure Indonesia’s alignment with global standards for decent work and responsible business practices.

By fostering partnerships between academia, government, and international organizations, Indonesia is poised to strengthen its role in sustainable global supply chains while safeguarding labour rights and human dignity.