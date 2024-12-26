Left Menu

Sasol Cuts Gas Output Amid Mozambique Unrest

Sasol reduced gas production in Mozambique due to post-election unrest affecting supply chains. Security concerns prompted the decision to ensure staff and asset safety, affecting South African imports. The unrest stems from disputed elections favoring ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo, with confirmed fatalities escalating tensions.

Updated: 26-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:43 IST
Image Credit:

South African petrochemical giant Sasol has curtailed its natural gas production at the Temane facility in Mozambique. The move comes amid escalating unrest following disputed elections in the country, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Sasol's decision, motivated by the need to protect staff and infrastructure, impacts the supply chain that sends gas to South Africa via the Rompco pipeline, crucial for industries in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal regions.

The unrest, sparked by a controversial election outcome favoring ruling party's candidate Daniel Chapo, has already led to fatal confrontations and affected foreign businesses like South32, with western observers questioning the integrity of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

