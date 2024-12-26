Sasol Cuts Gas Output Amid Mozambique Unrest

South African petrochemical giant Sasol has curtailed its natural gas production at the Temane facility in Mozambique. The move comes amid escalating unrest following disputed elections in the country, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Sasol's decision, motivated by the need to protect staff and infrastructure, impacts the supply chain that sends gas to South Africa via the Rompco pipeline, crucial for industries in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal regions.

The unrest, sparked by a controversial election outcome favoring ruling party's candidate Daniel Chapo, has already led to fatal confrontations and affected foreign businesses like South32, with western observers questioning the integrity of the polls.

