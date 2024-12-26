Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Conflict Over Son's Relationship with Transgender Partner

A middle-aged couple in Nandyal district allegedly died by suicide following repeated conflicts over their son's relationship with a transgender person. The couple faced societal pressure and insults, which reportedly contributed to their tragic decision. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A family tragedy unfolded in Nandyal district as a middle-aged couple reportedly died by suicide after facing turmoil due to their son's relationship with a transgender person. The couple's son, Sunil Kumar, has been involved with the local transgender community, leading to frequent disputes at home.

Nandyal sub-divisional police officer P Srinivas Reddy stated that the couple took this drastic step in response to mounting societal pressure. Kumar's insistence on marrying a transgender person and past attempts at suicide over the issue were troubling signs, according to authorities.

Conflicts escalated further when it was discovered that Kumar had used funds belonging to the transgender community, prompting demands for repayment from his family. The public humiliation endured by the couple is believed to have added to their distress, driving them to an irreversible decision. The case remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

