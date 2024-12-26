Left Menu

Missing Icon: Gandhi's Absence Sparks Debate at Commemorative Event

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy voiced concerns over the absence of Mahatma Gandhi's photo at a commemorative event in Belagavi. The Congress, hosting its Working Committee meeting, marked 100 years since Gandhi's presidency of the party in 1924, emphasizing Gandhi's enduring influence on the Indian freedom movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:30 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy raised concerns about the lack of Mahatma Gandhi's image at the 'Gandhi Shathamanothsava' event in Belagavi on Thursday. Despite the event's purpose to honor Gandhi, his photographs were missing from the displays, which instead featured modern figures linked to the Gandhian legacy.

Kumaraswamy, addressing the media, questioned the absence of Gandhi's image, asking if the organizers truly remembered the leader. In parallel, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting dubbed 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak' in Belagavi, commemorating the historic 1924 Congress session.

The Karnataka Chief Minister highlighted the meeting as part of Congress's centenary celebrations, noting its significance in marking Gandhi's leadership ascent a century ago. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar echoed the sentiment, stating that Congress's history is intertwined with India's, vowing to uphold Gandhi's principles regardless of their power status.

The Congress has organized this CWC meeting on December 26 and 27, with leader KC Venugopal outlining the program. He shared that the meeting begins at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar on December 26, followed by the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Sanvidhan' rally on December 27, expecting Congress MPs, AICC functionaries, and thousands of workers to attend.

Venugopal added that approximately 200 leaders would participate, and highlighted Gandhi's 1924 address on non-violence, social unity, and justice. The Belgaum session during that era laid a foundation for India's independence movement, underscoring Gandhi's lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

