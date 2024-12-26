Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds High Credit Card Interest Rates

The Supreme Court has set aside a National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission verdict that deemed interest rates over 30% on credit card dues as unfair. The court stated that such rates are legal under the Banking Regulation Act and that banks did not engage in deceptive practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court overturned the previous ruling by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which considered credit card interest rates exceeding 30% as unfair trade practices. The apex court's decision allows banks to continue charging high rates, aligning with existing RBI policies.

The bench, led by Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, clarified that the NCDRC lacked the jurisdiction to alter terms agreed upon by banks and credit card holders. The judgment reaffirmed the RBI's delegated powers under the Banking Regulation Act, emphasizing that no misrepresentation or deception was involved.

This ruling follows appeals from major banks, including Citibank and HSBC, challenging the consumer commission's assertion that high interest rates exploited borrowers. The Supreme Court emphasized the informed consent of credit card users, who are made aware of all relevant terms, including interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024