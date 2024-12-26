Supriya Sule Stands Firm on Electoral Transparency Amidst Recount Debate

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule has taken a stand amidst election recount tensions in Baramati by sharing her personal views. Sule expressed her disagreement with the recount request made by Yugendra Pawar, a losing candidate in the Baramati assembly elections, and asserted that she advised him to retract his demand.

Sule, who has successfully secured electoral victories in four consecutive elections using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), defended the system's reliability. 'Having been elected four times through EVMs, how can there be any claim of fraud?' she questioned, while pointing out ongoing societal debates regarding the electoral process's integrity.

While acknowledging these concerns, Sule emphasized the necessity for transparency in all voting methods, whether EVMs or ballots, to dissipate doubts about the election's legitimacy. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is poised to address these concerns in January 2025, examining a plea for EVM verification filed by former Haryana Cabinet Minister Karan Singh Dalal, which seeks to scrutinize and ensure EVM reliability following recent Haryana Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)