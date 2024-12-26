Left Menu

Supriya Sule Stands Firm on Electoral Transparency Amidst Recount Debate

NCP leader Supriya Sule voiced her opposition to a recount request in Baramati, affirming trust in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). She highlighted public concerns about electoral transparency while supporting the exploration of traditional paper ballots. The Supreme Court will address EVM scrutiny in an upcoming hearing involving Haryana's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:20 IST
Supriya Sule Stands Firm on Electoral Transparency Amidst Recount Debate
Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule has taken a stand amidst election recount tensions in Baramati by sharing her personal views. Sule expressed her disagreement with the recount request made by Yugendra Pawar, a losing candidate in the Baramati assembly elections, and asserted that she advised him to retract his demand.

Sule, who has successfully secured electoral victories in four consecutive elections using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), defended the system's reliability. 'Having been elected four times through EVMs, how can there be any claim of fraud?' she questioned, while pointing out ongoing societal debates regarding the electoral process's integrity.

While acknowledging these concerns, Sule emphasized the necessity for transparency in all voting methods, whether EVMs or ballots, to dissipate doubts about the election's legitimacy. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is poised to address these concerns in January 2025, examining a plea for EVM verification filed by former Haryana Cabinet Minister Karan Singh Dalal, which seeks to scrutinize and ensure EVM reliability following recent Haryana Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024