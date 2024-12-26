Tragic Attack in Guwahati: Woman Fatally Stabbed, Attacker Hospitalized

A tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati as a 27-year-old woman, Mousumi Gogoi, was brutally attacked by a man identified as Bhupen Das. The attack occurred in the Naharoni Path area near Dispur on Thursday.

Bhupen Das, hailing from the Nalbari district, subsequently attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself. He was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. According to Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF), the attack took place around 11 am at the entrance of the apartment complex where Gogoi resided.

Law enforcement quickly responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest that Das wanted to initiate a relationship with Gogoi, which she declined. Despite her refusal, Das allegedly continued to pressure her, culminating in the violent attack. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)