Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure and Development Initiatives Ahead of Simhastha 2028

In a significant move, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet convened under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya, Bhopal. Key decisions were sanctioned, notably the administrative approval of Rs 778.92 crore for a 29.2 km-long ghat along the Kshipra river bank, a crucial development for the Simhastha 2028 festival.

The council of ministers commenced the meeting by expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for sanctioning two major river linking projects—Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal—which promise substantial benefits for the state's agricultural sector. Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya announced landmark projects aimed at completing state-wide irrigation.

Significantly, approval was granted for the Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules, 2024. Moreover, the Cabinet endorsed the energization of 11 KV feeders with solar energy, aiming to curb power-related issues and financial burdens. The total project group cost for the revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river link stood at Rs 28,798.02 crore, expected to irrigate vast new areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)