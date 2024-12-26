Tragedy Amidst Harvest: Unseasonal Rains Wreak Havoc in Odisha

Two farmers have died in separate incidents in Odisha, both reportedly distressed by the loss of their kharif crops due to recent unseasonal rainfall. In Ganjam district, 64-year-old Banamali Penthei allegedly committed suicide after finding his nearly ripe paddy crops submerged. An investigation will be conducted, and his family will receive financial support from the district administration.

In Kendrapara district, 52-year-old Gourahari Mallick suffered a fatal heart attack upon discovering his rain-damaged crops. He had borrowed money for farming operations, which he had hoped to repay after the harvest. Officials are probing the crop loss issue and further actions will follow based on inquiry results.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stated that crop procurement dates have been postponed and insurance companies urged to assist insured farmers promptly. The government is committed to addressing the farmers' plight and will hold departmental meetings to determine the way forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)