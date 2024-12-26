Left Menu

Indian Navy's Heroic Efforts Curb Piracy in Western Arabian Sea

Responding to piracy and Houthi attacks, the Indian Navy has deployed over 30 ships in the Western Arabian Sea, rescued more than 400 lives, and safeguarded over 230 merchant vessels carrying valuable cargo, strengthening its global reputation as a key security partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:05 IST
  India

In response to escalating piracy and Houthi attacks on cargo ships in the Western Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has undertaken extensive operations, deploying more than 30 vessels over the past year. This proactive approach has led to the rescue of over 400 individuals, regardless of their nationality, significantly enhancing the Navy's standing as a reliable security ally.

The defence ministry highlighted in its year-end review that Indian naval forces have successfully escorted over 230 merchant vessels, facilitating the safe transport of 90 lakh metric tons of cargo valued beyond USD 4 billion. The strategic operations amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict underscore the Navy's commitment to securing maritime routes vital to India's interests.

Alongside these efforts, the Navy's modernization program is advancing, with 63 of the 64 slated warships being constructed domestically. This initiative not only bolsters national defense but also stimulates growth within India's shipbuilding industry, reinforcing the Navy's role as a pivotal driver of technological self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

