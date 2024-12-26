Alarming Rise in Tribal Suicides in Kerala Spurs Human Rights Inquiry

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sounded an alarm over a spike in suicides among the tribal population residing in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Issuing a notice to the state government and the police chief, the commission noted a concerning report of 23 suicides within the year, amid accusations of mounting social pressure and economic stress.

According to data collected, tribal settlements, particularly in Peringammala Panchayat, have witnessed over 130 suicides from 2011 to 2022. After a brief respite, the return of this tragic trend has prompted the NHRC to take suo motu cognisance. The commission emphasizes the obligation of state authorities to ensure the safety and uphold the rights of these vulnerable groups.

In its investigation, the NHRC has requested the government furnish a detailed report on the suicides, including registered FIRs and any arrests made. The commission also seeks information on compensation given to affected families and preventive measures intended to curb future occurrences. Authorities are expected to respond within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)