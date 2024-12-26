Left Menu

Ahmedabad's Om Vyas: A Beacon of Inspiration with National Honors

Om Jignesh Vyas, a 17-year-old from Ahmedabad, has been honored with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his remarkable memorization of Sanskrit verses and dedication to spirituality. His accomplishments have brought pride to Gujarat and have been recognized by top dignitaries, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:33 IST
Om Vyas receiving Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old specially abled resident of Ahmedabad, Om Jignesh Vyas, has been nationally recognized for his outstanding achievements in the realm of art and culture. Awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu, Om's exceptional memorization skills and devotion have made headlines.

The award ceremony, coinciding with Veer Bal Diwas, highlighted Om among 17 honored children nation-wide. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his congratulations, acknowledging Om's remarkable achievements that uplift the stature of Gujarat.

Om's prowess in memorizing around 2,000 Sanskrit verses, including sacred texts like the Sundar Kand and the Bhagavad Gita, is extraordinary, given his challenges with writing and reading. His devotion to learning holy chants has earned him numerous accolades and recognition.

His spiritual journey includes mastering pieces such as the Hanuman Chalisa, Shiv Mahimna Stotram, and Gayatri Mantra, all learned audibly. Om's talent has been showcased in various performances, earning him awards featured in multiple records, including the Limca and Asia Book of Records. Former President Ram Nath Kovind awarded him the Rashtriya Divyangjan Puraskar in 2017, further solidifying his status as an inspirational figure among the specially abled community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

