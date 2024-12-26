Left Menu

Peru Declares Environmental Emergency After Major Oil Spill

The Peruvian government has declared an environmental emergency in response to an oil spill by state firm Petroperu, affecting 10,000 square meters of seawater and at least seven beaches. Clean-up efforts are underway, but local wildlife and economic activities, including fishing, have been significantly impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:29 IST
The Peruvian government has issued an environmental emergency following a significant oil spill off the northern coast. State oil firm Petroperu is responsible for the spill, which occurred during pre-shipment maneuvers at the Talara refinery. Affected areas include around 10,000 square meters of seawater and seven beaches.

According to the Peruvian Environmental Assessment and Fiscalization Agency (OEFA), the spill has damaged marine life and local ecosystems. In response, the environment ministry has launched a 90-day emergency operation aimed at sustainable recovery and remediation efforts to combat the contamination.

Petroperu has dispatched clean-up teams and coordinated with local authorities and fishermen. Initial reactions indicate that the incident has had a detrimental impact on local economies and tourism, with fishermen unable to work for days. Fisherman Martin Pasos expressed frustration over the chaos and lack of company response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

