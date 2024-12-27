Left Menu

Finnish Authorities Seize Suspected Russian Ship Over Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage

Finnish authorities apprehended a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea, suspecting it damaged vital undersea power and internet cables between Finland, Estonia, and Germany. The vessel, Eagle S, is linked to Russia's shadow fleet evading sanctions. Quick action condemned potential sabotage acts against Europe's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:31 IST
Finnish Authorities Seize Suspected Russian Ship Over Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finnish authorities have seized a vessel carrying Russian oil in the Baltic Sea, after suspecting it of causing disruption to an undersea power cable between Finland and Estonia.

The ship, Eagle S, allegedly belongs to a fleet seeking to bypass sanctions. Damage to internet cables was also reported.

Such incidents have raised concerns over the increasing number of potential sabotage cases targeting undersea infrastructure in the Baltic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024