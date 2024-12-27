Finnish Authorities Seize Suspected Russian Ship Over Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage
Finnish authorities apprehended a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea, suspecting it damaged vital undersea power and internet cables between Finland, Estonia, and Germany. The vessel, Eagle S, is linked to Russia's shadow fleet evading sanctions. Quick action condemned potential sabotage acts against Europe's infrastructure.
Finnish authorities have seized a vessel carrying Russian oil in the Baltic Sea, after suspecting it of causing disruption to an undersea power cable between Finland and Estonia.
The ship, Eagle S, allegedly belongs to a fleet seeking to bypass sanctions. Damage to internet cables was also reported.
Such incidents have raised concerns over the increasing number of potential sabotage cases targeting undersea infrastructure in the Baltic region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
