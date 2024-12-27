Rain Hampers Rescue Mission for Little Girl Trapped in Borewell

Rescue efforts for a three-year-old girl trapped in a borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli have encountered significant challenges due to persistent rainfall. Intermittent rain since Thursday night has made the soil slippery and complicated key operations, such as welding and lowering the casing pipe.

According to officials, the rescue mission reached a critical juncture Thursday night, prompting the implementation of a secondary plan involving the lowering of a casing pipe into a hole beside the borewell. Despite these efforts, the ongoing rain has continued to impede progress.

National Disaster Relief Force personnel on site have emphasized their relentless efforts to save the child, despite adverse weather conditions. "We face difficulties in welding due to the rain, but we continue to strive forward," a representative stated, adding that safety measures for rescuers are in place.

Authorities, including teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and local administration, have been tirelessly conducting rescue operations since the child fell into the borewell on December 23. On Tuesday, NDRF personnel successfully elevated the trapped girl by 30 feet using clips.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Brajesh Chaudhary highlighted saving the child's life as the top priority. Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate OP Saran confirmed the girl had been moved 30 feet up from a depth of 150 feet and that consistent oxygen supply is being provided. Cameras have been deployed to assist the operation.

The district administration and medical personnel have maintained a constant presence since the incident, ensuring safety protocols remain intact. Local authorities have secured the area to facilitate uninterrupted rescue scenarios.

