Controversy and Compassion: Events at the Venkateswara Temple

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visits the Venkateswara Temple for prayers, amid an ongoing investigation into the 'Laddu' controversy. He also paid tribute to tsunami victims in Chennai. The temple board addresses political and quality issues, ensuring religious decorum and quality standards in the production of prasadam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:23 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited the renowned Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Friday to partake in prayers and the sacred Abhishekam ritual, which involves sanctifying the deity with holy elements like water, milk, and sandalwood. Governor Ravi received blessings from priests at the Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with divine prasadam and theertham by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials.

On Thursday, Governor Ravi paid floral tributes to the 2004 Tsunami victims on its 20th anniversary. In a solemn remembrance, locals and fishermen from Chennai, Thoothukudi, and across Tamil Nadu also honored those who perished in the disaster. A poignant memorial event was conducted at Thrace Puram Beach in Thoothukudi, led by Sangukuli Fishermen's Association's Isakimuthu, featuring candlelight salutes and maritime floral offerings.

In a separate development, two weeks ago, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted an inspection at the Tirupati temple. They investigated the temple's kitchen amid a row over the quality of 'Laddu' prasadam following accusations by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu about the use of substandard ingredients. A Supreme Court-mandated CBI-led investigation is underway to probe these allegations, involving state police and FSSAI officials.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has since taken steps to preserve the temple's sanctity. They barred political commentary within the holy site, threatening legal action against violators, and called for the Andhra Pradesh Government's intervention on employment policies concerning non-Hindu staff. The board resolved to use premium ghee for better quality 'Laddu' production, decisions made during their latest meeting under BR Naidu's chairmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

