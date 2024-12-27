Nation Mourns: Remembering the Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing his demise as a profound national loss. Bajwa hailed Singh as the 'Einstein of the economy,' underlining his global stature and enduring contributions to the nation.

Bajwa remarked on the shock and sorrow enveloping the country, asserting Singh's status as a historical figure whose economic policies resonated across India. He emphasized the indelible impact Singh left on Amritsar and the entire nation. Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed echoed these sentiments, labeling his death as the 'biggest loss' and reminiscing about Singh's pivotal moments in India's history.

Speaking to ANI, Mohamed reflected on Singh's enduring legacy, notably the 1991 economic liberalization and the decisive Indo-US nuclear agreement in 2008, achieved during political turmoil. Singh, 92, succumbed to age-related issues at AIIMS Delhi after a sudden loss of consciousness. Renowned for pioneering economic reforms, Singh's final rites will be conducted at Rajghat.

Singh, born on September 26, 1932, was instrumental as India's Finance Minister in the early '90s, orchestrating reforms that opened the Indian economy. He served as RBI Governor from 1982 to 1985 and was India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, marking the longest tenure after Nehru and Gandhi. Known for advancing India's economic framework, Singh's legacy in economic liberalization remains unparalleled.

(With inputs from agencies.)