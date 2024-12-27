BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

The shocking revelation of Chinese workers facing human trafficking allegations at a BYD construction site in Brazil has stirred significant controversy in one of the electric vehicle company's crucial international markets.

Brazilian labor authorities are investigating claims of 'slavery-like conditions' at the site in Bahia, with labor prosecutors meeting the involved parties to discuss a potential resolution. In contention is whether such conditions existed, with Jinjiang, the contractor, disputing these allegations.

This incident highlights China's growing influence in Brazil and brings unwanted attention to BYD, despite efforts to expand worldwide. The factory's construction aligns with Brazil's push for Chinese investment, albeit straining local job creation priorities.

