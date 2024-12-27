FTSE 100's Steady Path Amidst Economic Turbulence

The FTSE 100 in Britain held steady on Friday, balancing the losses from the mining sector with emerging gains in energy stocks.

By 0938 GMT, the FTSE 100 increased by a marginal 0.05%, while the FTSE 250 experienced a slight dip of 0.25%. The energy sector's growth at 0.5% was propelled by optimism around China's economic recovery. Conversely, Anglo American's 1.2% drop negatively impacted the mining index, reducing it by 0.4%, while the construction and materials sector suffered a 0.8% drop.

Though marked by an internal economic downturn, UK indexes exhibit resilience for annual advancement. The situation remains complex with new tax measures from Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and speculations over Donald Trump's 2025 trade stance, as well as the Bank of England's anticipated interest rate reductions totaling 51 basis points by the end of 2025.

