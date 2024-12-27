Left Menu

FTSE 100's Steady Path Amidst Economic Turbulence

Britain's FTSE 100 remained flat, balancing losses in mining with gains in energy stocks. Despite economic challenges and tax hikes by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, the index is on track for yearly gains. Investors are keenly watching the Bank of England's rate cut strategy and potential U.S. trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:42 IST
The FTSE 100 in Britain held steady on Friday, balancing the losses from the mining sector with emerging gains in energy stocks.

By 0938 GMT, the FTSE 100 increased by a marginal 0.05%, while the FTSE 250 experienced a slight dip of 0.25%. The energy sector's growth at 0.5% was propelled by optimism around China's economic recovery. Conversely, Anglo American's 1.2% drop negatively impacted the mining index, reducing it by 0.4%, while the construction and materials sector suffered a 0.8% drop.

Though marked by an internal economic downturn, UK indexes exhibit resilience for annual advancement. The situation remains complex with new tax measures from Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and speculations over Donald Trump's 2025 trade stance, as well as the Bank of England's anticipated interest rate reductions totaling 51 basis points by the end of 2025.

