Trade War Fears Spark Market Chaos, Rate Cuts Loom

Asian markets were engulfed in turmoil on Monday as escalating fears of a global trade war triggered a sharp drop in Wall Street futures. Investors are increasingly betting on the possibility of a recession, pressuring U.S. rates to be cut as early as May.

The volatile trading saw S&P 500 futures fall 4.79%, while Nasdaq futures plummeted 5.78%. This comes on the heels of last week's nearly $6 trillion loss in market value. Nikkei futures also took a hit, dropping 3.9% to 31,105, suggesting a potential 3,000-point fall in the cash index.

The grim outlook for global growth continued to weigh heavily on oil prices. Brent crude fell by $2.12 to $63.46 a barrel, and U.S. crude declined by $2.05 to $59.94 per barrel. Despite these challenges, the White House remains firm in its tariff strategy, with China responding in kind through its own levies on U.S. goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)