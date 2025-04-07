Left Menu

Trade War Fears Spark Market Chaos, Rate Cuts Loom

Asian markets experienced significant turmoil on Monday due to the specter of a global trade war. This led to a notable drop in Wall Street futures, fueled by recession fears that could prompt U.S. rate cuts by May. Tariffs and their economic impacts remain at the forefront of investor concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 04:59 IST
Trade War Fears Spark Market Chaos, Rate Cuts Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets were engulfed in turmoil on Monday as escalating fears of a global trade war triggered a sharp drop in Wall Street futures. Investors are increasingly betting on the possibility of a recession, pressuring U.S. rates to be cut as early as May.

The volatile trading saw S&P 500 futures fall 4.79%, while Nasdaq futures plummeted 5.78%. This comes on the heels of last week's nearly $6 trillion loss in market value. Nikkei futures also took a hit, dropping 3.9% to 31,105, suggesting a potential 3,000-point fall in the cash index.

The grim outlook for global growth continued to weigh heavily on oil prices. Brent crude fell by $2.12 to $63.46 a barrel, and U.S. crude declined by $2.05 to $59.94 per barrel. Despite these challenges, the White House remains firm in its tariff strategy, with China responding in kind through its own levies on U.S. goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025