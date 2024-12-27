Delhi University Unveils Revolutionary One-Year Postgraduate Program Amidst Debates

Delhi University's Academic Council has granted approval for a groundbreaking initiative: a one-year postgraduate program set to commence in 2026, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The council also pushed through a resolution to reserve an extra seat in each postgraduate course specifically for single girl students.

Presided over by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the council's 1021st meeting also saw the advancement of the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework 2024. However, not all members were convinced, as several raised concerns about potential challenges associated with the new framework. The decision now awaits the Executive Council's nod, DU's top decision-making body.

In related developments, the council approved increased seats in specialized courses and announced infrastructure enhancements, including a four-storey DU Health Centre. These initiatives are part of ongoing efforts to expand educational opportunities and facilities at Delhi University.

