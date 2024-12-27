NATO Strengthens Baltic Presence Amid Suspected Sabotage
NATO has decided to increase its military presence in the Baltic Sea following suspected sabotage of undersea power and internet cables. Finland detained a Russian oil ship over the disruptions, and Estonia launched a naval operation to protect crucial infrastructure. Baltic countries have experienced multiple outages since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
In response to recent suspected sabotage incidents targeting crucial infrastructure, NATO announced plans to bolster its military presence in the Baltic Sea. This comes after several undersea power and internet cables were disrupted, raising alarms among Baltic nations.
Following the disruptions, Finland seized a ship believed to have caused damage to the Estlink 2 cable. Meanwhile, Estonia undertook a naval operation to protect vital energy links, and both countries requested NATO's assistance to secure the region.
The incidents have sparked new tensions, with Baltic leaders suspecting foul play in the recent outages. Actions are also being taken to modernize maritime laws to protect such critical infrastructure against future threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tax Russia to rebuild Ukraine and increase defence spending, Estonia says
Ukraine's Bold Sabotage: Disrupting Russian Supply Lines
German Firms Alerted to Potential Russian Sabotage Threat Within Ranks
International Tensions Rise as Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Investigated
Undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia hit by outage, prompting investigation