Madras High Court Takes Action in Anna University Assault Case

On Friday, the Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance of an alleged sexual assault at Anna University, involving a second-year student. The incident, which occurred on December 23, led to the arrest of one individual. However, investigations reveal a broader failure in campus security and police response.

A division bench, comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan, initiated the petition after advocate R Varalakshmi's request. The bench criticized the police for leaking the victim's identity and postponed the hearing till tomorrow. Concerns were raised about inadequate surveillance and the Internal Complaint Committee's inefficacy.

Political fallout includes AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanding a CBI probe, condemning the DMK-led government's perceived failure in law enforcement. Concurrently, statewide protests are planned for December 30, exemplifying the discontent with the current administration's handling of rising criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)