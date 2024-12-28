Delhi's Election Spotlight: Allegations of Cash Influx and Data Misuse

In anticipation of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has instructed the Commissioner of Police to conduct immediate checks on private cars entering Delhi from Punjab. This directive follows allegations by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who claimed that crores in cash were being transported to Delhi to influence the upcoming polls.

Dikshit, vying for a Congress seat in the New Delhi assembly constituency, alleged that these vehicles, escorted by Punjab police, were being used for cash transfer. He also called on the Director General of Police in Punjab and the state governments of Haryana and Rajasthan to be vigilant. The Delhi LG expressed concerns that such funds could undermine free and fair elections.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that such actions are offenses under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Representation of People Act, 1951. He urged the Chief Secretary to inform the Chief Electoral office. Meanwhile, Saxena initiated a separate inquiry into accusations of unauthorized data collection under AAP's 'Mahila Samman Yojana.' Congress's Sandeep Dikshit alleged potential misuse of the welfare scheme set to offer Rs 2,100 to women, signaling wider concerns about election integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)