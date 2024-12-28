Haryana Cabinet Unveils Major Governance Reforms and Tributes Amid Productive Session

In a significant move to bolster welfare and governance, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a state cabinet meeting on Saturday, where 30 out of 31 agendas were approved. The session underscored the state's commitment to enhancing public service and administrative efficacy.

Among the key decisions, the cabinet doubled the ex-gratia amount for families of deceased Army and CRPF personnel from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, reflecting Haryana's dedication to honoring the sacrifices of its citizens. Moreover, the Matribhasha Satyagrahi's monthly pension saw an increase from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, indicating further support for historical contributors.

The cabinet mandated Aadhaar for recruitment to Group A and B posts, aiming at transparency and efficiency. Reforms were also made in the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2021, and the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, to improve governance and employee security. Additionally, the session addressed recent crop damage assessments and adhered to a High Court ruling by removing additional recruitment marks for specific posts.

Further, the cabinet acknowledged the contributions of former PM Manmohan Singh and former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, observing a moment of silence in their memory. Chief Minister Saini remarked on the profound loss these leaders represent to the nation and the state's commitment to continuing their legacy of service and simplicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)