Deputy Surveyor Arrested in Bribery Scandal in Telangana

The Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended Merugu Rathnam, Deputy Surveyor of Dammannapet Mandal for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The arrest resulted from a sting operation. Rathnam was caught red-handed and is now facing legal proceedings. ACB urges the public to report any corrupt activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:31 IST
Dammannapet Mandal Dy Surveyor held by ACB for accepting bribe (Photo/ACB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Deputy Surveyor in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The officer, Merugu Rathnam, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for an official favor linked to land survey work.

The incident occurred on December 28, at around 1:12 PM in Dammannapet Mandal. Rathnam was detained on Gandhi Nagar Main Road due to his unlawful demand for a bribe from a complainant. The complaint involved surveying a land area totaling over 19 acres in Dammarinapet Revenue Village. Chemical tests confirmed the presence of bribe residue on Rathnam's hands and clothing.

Following Rathnam's arrest, authorities recovered the tainted bribe money. He is scheduled to appear before the Special Court for SPE & ACB Cases in Warangal. The ACB continues to investigate the case and urges citizens to report corrupt practices through their toll-free number, 1064.

(With inputs from agencies.)

