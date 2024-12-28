Deputy Surveyor Arrested in Bribery Scandal in Telangana

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Deputy Surveyor in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The officer, Merugu Rathnam, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for an official favor linked to land survey work.

The incident occurred on December 28, at around 1:12 PM in Dammannapet Mandal. Rathnam was detained on Gandhi Nagar Main Road due to his unlawful demand for a bribe from a complainant. The complaint involved surveying a land area totaling over 19 acres in Dammarinapet Revenue Village. Chemical tests confirmed the presence of bribe residue on Rathnam's hands and clothing.

Following Rathnam's arrest, authorities recovered the tainted bribe money. He is scheduled to appear before the Special Court for SPE & ACB Cases in Warangal. The ACB continues to investigate the case and urges citizens to report corrupt practices through their toll-free number, 1064.

(With inputs from agencies.)