Brace for a Cold Wave: IMD Predicts Temperature Dip in Uttar Pradesh and Beyond

As temperatures across Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh are set to plunge further by Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) cautions residents about a looming chill following a bout of rain. Saturday's showers, accompanied by thunderstorms in various locations, are expected to clear up by Sunday. This weather change is predicted to bring a notable drop in minimum temperatures by 3-6 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days.

Recent rainfall was observed in most areas of Western Uttar Pradesh and selected regions in Eastern Uttar Pradesh within the past 24 hours. Light to moderate rain is anticipated in parts of Western Uttar Pradesh today, while Eastern Uttar Pradesh will see more widespread precipitation. Thunderstorms remain a possibility, but the weather is projected to dry up from Sunday.

Expanding their forecast, the IMD has indicated potential rainfall with thunderstorms in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, notably affecting places like Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, and Farukhnagar in Haryana; Saharanpur and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; and Tizara in Rajasthan. With Delhi and NCR expecting moderate to heavy rainfall, and a resurgence of cold from December 29, the plains will experience intensified chill until January 1. Dense fog is likely to further impact visibility and travel.

