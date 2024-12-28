Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria
Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean criticized Russia's cessation of gas supply to Transdniestria. He labeled the move as political manipulation, leaving residents without power and heat. Recean indicated Moldova's intent to explore legal actions, including potential international arbitration, in response to the disruption.
Moldova's Prime Minister, Dorin Recean, has denounced Russia's halt in the gas supply to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria, a move that threatens to leave many residents without basic utilities like power and heat.
Recean took to Facebook to express his condemnation, accusing Russia of wielding energy as a political weapon to exert pressure.
In his message, Recean disclosed that Moldova is now weighing its legal options, which could include pursuing international arbitration to challenge the energy cut-off.
