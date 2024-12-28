Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Moldova's Prime Minister, Dorin Recean, has denounced Russia's halt in the gas supply to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria, a move that threatens to leave many residents without basic utilities like power and heat.

Recean took to Facebook to express his condemnation, accusing Russia of wielding energy as a political weapon to exert pressure.

In his message, Recean disclosed that Moldova is now weighing its legal options, which could include pursuing international arbitration to challenge the energy cut-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)