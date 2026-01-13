Cuba's Energy Crisis: A Nation on the Brink

Cubans are confronting an imminent energy crisis as U.S. President Donald Trump promises to halt Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba, worsening an already dire situation characterized by power outages and resource shortages.

Once a primary oil supplier, Venezuela ceased shipments to Cuba amidst U.S. actions against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, leaving the Caribbean nation grappling with dwindling resources. Recent data reveals that Venezuela previously supplied Cuba with approximately 26,500 barrels per day.

Without Venezuelan imports, Cuba's energy supply is critically constrained, and while nations like Mexico and Russia offer minimal support, Cuba remains largely isolated. The Cuban government, committed to resisting U.S. pressure, faces a crucial test, as citizens brace for increased hardships.