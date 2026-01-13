Left Menu

Cuba's Energy Crisis: A Nation on the Brink

Cuba faces an energy crisis following the cessation of Venezuelan oil shipments, compounded by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to cut off supplies. The situation threatens severe blackouts and shortages across the island, with few allies stepping in to offer support. Cuba's resilience is being tested.

Updated: 13-01-2026 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cubans are confronting an imminent energy crisis as U.S. President Donald Trump promises to halt Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba, worsening an already dire situation characterized by power outages and resource shortages.

Once a primary oil supplier, Venezuela ceased shipments to Cuba amidst U.S. actions against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, leaving the Caribbean nation grappling with dwindling resources. Recent data reveals that Venezuela previously supplied Cuba with approximately 26,500 barrels per day.

Without Venezuelan imports, Cuba's energy supply is critically constrained, and while nations like Mexico and Russia offer minimal support, Cuba remains largely isolated. The Cuban government, committed to resisting U.S. pressure, faces a crucial test, as citizens brace for increased hardships.

