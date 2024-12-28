Farmers Call for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' Amid Deteriorating Health of Leader

Farmers have announced a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' for January 4 at the Khanauri protest site, in response to the persistently deteriorating health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent leader. This decision was reached unanimously by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders.

Abhimanyu Kohar, a farmer leader, stated, 'On January 4, at Khanauri Border, Lakhs of farmers will gather as we host a Mahapanchayat, fulfilling the desires of Jagjit Singh Dellewal who wishes to see all farmers he has served over the last 44 years.' Kohar revealed that Dallewal, despite his failing health, intends to address the gathering.

Presently, Dallewal is on a hunger strike, now reaching its 33rd day, at the Khanauri Kisan Morcha, advocating for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The Supreme Court has voiced concerns over Dallewal's health and criticized those obstructing his hospitalization, emphasizing that the state government must ensure necessary medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)