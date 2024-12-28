Left Menu

Farmers Call for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' Amid Deteriorating Health of Leader

Farmers organize a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on January 4 at the Khanauri protest site. The gathering stems from rising concerns over Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health, who has been on a hunger strike demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price. The Supreme Court has urged medical intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:40 IST
Farmers Call for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' Amid Deteriorating Health of Leader
Farmer leader, Abhimanyu Kohar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers have announced a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' for January 4 at the Khanauri protest site, in response to the persistently deteriorating health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent leader. This decision was reached unanimously by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders.

Abhimanyu Kohar, a farmer leader, stated, 'On January 4, at Khanauri Border, Lakhs of farmers will gather as we host a Mahapanchayat, fulfilling the desires of Jagjit Singh Dellewal who wishes to see all farmers he has served over the last 44 years.' Kohar revealed that Dallewal, despite his failing health, intends to address the gathering.

Presently, Dallewal is on a hunger strike, now reaching its 33rd day, at the Khanauri Kisan Morcha, advocating for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The Supreme Court has voiced concerns over Dallewal's health and criticized those obstructing his hospitalization, emphasizing that the state government must ensure necessary medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024