Gazprom Halts Gas Supply to Moldova Amidst Dispute

Gazprom, Russia's state-owned energy giant, will stop supplying gas to Moldova starting January 1 due to alleged unpaid debts. Moldova disputes the debt and accuses Russia of weaponizing energy. As Moldova prepares for potential power cuts, it has implemented emergency energy-saving measures to mitigate the impact.

Updated: 28-12-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:21 IST
Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced it will halt gas supplies to Moldova starting January 1, citing alleged unpaid debts by the European Union candidate country. This decision has prompted Moldova to introduce emergency measures as it braces for potential power cuts.

Gazprom stated it reserves the right to further action, including contract termination with Moldovagaz, Moldova's main gas operator. The decision affects the Kuciurgan power plant in the pro-Russian Transnistria region, Moldova's largest energy supplier.

Moldova accuses Moscow of weaponizing energy supplies, fiercely disputing the $709 million debt claimed by Gazprom. Moldovan authorities allege the debt has been invalidated by an international audit, claiming it is actually $8.6 million. The Moldovan government has initiated a series of energy-saving measures to reduce dependency on Russian gas and ensure national interest protection.

