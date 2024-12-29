Odisha's Agricultural Crisis: Leadership Visits Amidst Growing Farmer Distress

Odisha's agriculture sector is facing a severe crisis as unseasonal rains have caused widespread crop damage, leading to alleged farmer deaths. Opposition party BJD has reported the deaths of four farmers in the last eight days, attributed to the devastating loss of crops.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are scheduled to visit several districts to assess the situation first-hand. Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapara, and Jajpur are among the districts most affected by these unseasonal rains. Patnaik is expected to witness the suffering of farmers on December 30 in his native Ganjam district.

Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Lelin Mohanty criticized the government's delayed response, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention. Revenue and Disaster Minister Suresh Pujari assured the public that inquiries are underway, and compensation measures are being prepared to assist the affected farmers.

