Odisha's Agricultural Crisis: Leadership Visits Amidst Growing Farmer Distress

In Odisha, recent unseasonal rains have led to significant crop losses and alleged farmer deaths. The BJD claims that four farmers have died due to these conditions. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his predecessor Naveen Patnaik plan district visits to assess and address the farmers' plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-12-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha's agriculture sector is facing a severe crisis as unseasonal rains have caused widespread crop damage, leading to alleged farmer deaths. Opposition party BJD has reported the deaths of four farmers in the last eight days, attributed to the devastating loss of crops.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are scheduled to visit several districts to assess the situation first-hand. Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapara, and Jajpur are among the districts most affected by these unseasonal rains. Patnaik is expected to witness the suffering of farmers on December 30 in his native Ganjam district.

Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Lelin Mohanty criticized the government's delayed response, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention. Revenue and Disaster Minister Suresh Pujari assured the public that inquiries are underway, and compensation measures are being prepared to assist the affected farmers.

Latest News

