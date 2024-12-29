Controversy Brews Over Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Amid China’s Dam Plans

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the strategic importance of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a massive Rs 1.13 lakh crore initiative. While its primary role is generating 11,000 MW of electricity, it also aims to maintain the river's natural flow and prevent potential flooding from China's dam constructions. The project underscores India's efforts to safeguard its water resources.

As China moves forward with constructing the world's largest dam close to the Indian border, concerns rise about its implications on the Brahmaputra river and regional ecology. Khandu warned of significant consequences if China diverts the river's water to its arid areas, possibly devastating the Siang river's flow during winter months.

Locals have expressed fears over displacement and environmental impacts, leading to intense opposition to SUMP. However, Khandu assured comprehensive consultations and public hearings to address concerns. Meanwhile, India prepares to bolster its hydropower capacity, with plans sanctioned for additional projects in the Northeast to meet future energy needs and boost regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)