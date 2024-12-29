Kalahandi's Vegetable Revolution: A Success Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the farmers of Odisha's Kalahandi district for their groundbreaking 'vegetable revolution'. During his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi acknowledged the farmers for creating a farmer producer organization (FPO) and adopting modern farming techniques to revitalize the region.

The transformation, which once saw widespread migration due to poverty, began with just 10 farmers forming the 'Kisan Utpad Sangh' FPO, and now includes over 200 farmers, 45 of whom are women. This organization has elevated the district into a major vegetable hub with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 1.5 crore.

Beyond regional boundaries, Kalahandi's produce now reaches various states across India, as new methods of cultivation, such as those for potatoes and onions, are being explored. Modi urged others to follow this model of determination and collaboration for substantial change.

(With inputs from agencies.)