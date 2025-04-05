Diplomatic Strain: Modi's Meeting with Bangladesh's Interim Chief Raises Political Tensions

The meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during the BIMSTEC Summit has sparked diplomatic tension. Sources dismissed claims made by the Press Secretary to Bangladesh's Chief Advisor about the meeting, labeling them as politically driven.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the progress in India-Bangladesh relations since 2014, characterizing it as a deep friendship rooted in democratic values. He underscored the importance of elections and discouraged rhetoric that could strain bilateral ties, while reaffirming India's support for Bangladesh's democratic structure.

Additionally, Modi expressed concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. He urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure their protection and conduct thorough investigations into any attacks. Discussions also focused on strengthening regional integration under the BIMSTEC framework and enhancing border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)