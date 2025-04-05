Punjab Police Bust Major Poppy Husk Trafficking Operation

In a significant law enforcement operation, Punjab Police have arrested four individuals in Barnala, seizing an enormous haul of 1,500 kg of poppy husk. Authorities described this as a major breakthrough in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav made the announcement via social media, revealing specific details of the operation. The seized poppy husk was stored in 75 bags, each weighing 20 kg. An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, emphasizing the seriousness of the case.

Yadav further stated that efforts are being intensified to trace and dismantle the backward linkages within the network, aiming to impair the entire supply chain and prevent further illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)