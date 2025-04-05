Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail Under POCSO Act Amid Ongoing Investigations

Tis Hazari Court in Delhi granted anticipatory bail to three accused under the POCSO Act. Despite joining the investigation, the accused feared arrest. Special Judge Sachin Jain, citing legal precedents, ruled the bail applications maintainable, requiring each accused to post a bond of Rs 20000. The court acknowledged only partial evidence against one accused.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court granted anticipatory bail to three individuals accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This decision came despite continuous participation by the accused in the ongoing investigation, amid fears of their imminent arrest.

Special POCSO Judge, Sachin Jain, provided anticipatory bail contingent on each accused furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20000 and a similar surety. Although the investigation officer suggested the offence under Section 10 POCSO only pertains to one accused, advocates highlighted continuing apprehensions of arrest faced by the accused until formal charges are framed.

The court emphasized the judgments of Gauri Shankar Roy, affirming the maintainability of the bail pleas, albeit the accused's cooperation in the investigation. Divergent opinions emerged, with the complaint's counsel arguing that arrest fears have dissipated post-investigation participation. Ultimately, the court concluded bail was appropriate, as custodial interrogation was deemed unnecessary.

