Mysterious Case of the Missing Newborn in Odisha

A newborn boy, reportedly sold by a couple in Odisha's Balasore district, has been rescued. According to local authorities, the child was allegedly sold to a childless couple in the neighboring Mayurbhanj district.

The case emerged when concerned locals in Hadamouda village noticed the absence of the nine-day-old baby in the home of Dharmu Behera and his wife, Shantilata. The baby, born at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, vanished from their household three days post-discharge, sparking suspicions of a sale due to poverty.

A joint probe by the police and the Child Welfare Committee in Mayurbhanj led to the baby's recovery. Despite allegations, both the biological parents and the adoptee couple denied involvement in any sale, claiming a 'donation' of the child.

(With inputs from agencies.)