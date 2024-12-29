Mysterious Case of the Missing Newborn in Odisha
A newborn boy allegedly sold by a couple in Odisha's Balasore district to a childless couple in Mayurbhanj was rescued. Despite allegations of a sale, both parties involved deny any financial transaction, claiming instead that the baby was donated due to poverty. A police investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A newborn boy, reportedly sold by a couple in Odisha's Balasore district, has been rescued. According to local authorities, the child was allegedly sold to a childless couple in the neighboring Mayurbhanj district.
The case emerged when concerned locals in Hadamouda village noticed the absence of the nine-day-old baby in the home of Dharmu Behera and his wife, Shantilata. The baby, born at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, vanished from their household three days post-discharge, sparking suspicions of a sale due to poverty.
A joint probe by the police and the Child Welfare Committee in Mayurbhanj led to the baby's recovery. Despite allegations, both the biological parents and the adoptee couple denied involvement in any sale, claiming a 'donation' of the child.
(With inputs from agencies.)