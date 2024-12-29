Left Menu

Mysterious Case of the Missing Newborn in Odisha

A newborn boy allegedly sold by a couple in Odisha's Balasore district to a childless couple in Mayurbhanj was rescued. Despite allegations of a sale, both parties involved deny any financial transaction, claiming instead that the baby was donated due to poverty. A police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:53 IST
Mysterious Case of the Missing Newborn in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn boy, reportedly sold by a couple in Odisha's Balasore district, has been rescued. According to local authorities, the child was allegedly sold to a childless couple in the neighboring Mayurbhanj district.

The case emerged when concerned locals in Hadamouda village noticed the absence of the nine-day-old baby in the home of Dharmu Behera and his wife, Shantilata. The baby, born at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, vanished from their household three days post-discharge, sparking suspicions of a sale due to poverty.

A joint probe by the police and the Child Welfare Committee in Mayurbhanj led to the baby's recovery. Despite allegations, both the biological parents and the adoptee couple denied involvement in any sale, claiming a 'donation' of the child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024