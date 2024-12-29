Assam Forms Anti-Depredation Squads to Combat Human-Wildlife Conflict

In a bid to curb the growing human-wildlife conflicts, Assam has rolled out anti-depredation squads across various districts bordering the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon. These squads are dedicated to ensuring the safety of both local residents and wildlife, particularly during incidents of habitat encroachment by animals.

The initiative, undertaken by the Forest Department in collaboration with the conservation group Aranyak, has set up 13 squads. Each unit consists of residents from nearby villages, especially farmers, who are directly impacted by wildlife incursion. Pranjal Baruah, the Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, emphasized the importance of involving locals in safeguarding their own farmlands from wild animals.

During a meeting at the Interpretation Hall at Pobitora Wildlife Range, participants received training on self-defense tactics against animals such as Buffalo, Rhino, Wild Boar, and Jackals. Education on animal behavior was also imparted, aiding in the safe return of stray animals to the forest. Key figures in attendance included Pranjal Baruah, Mitul Das, and representatives from Aranyak, with 57 members joining the anti-depredation squads. In addition, Aranyak has provided essential winter gear to locals to assist during emergencies this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)