Vrindavan Gears Up for New Year Devotees with Enhanced Security Measures

As the turn of the year draws near, a wave of devotees from both India and abroad is descending upon Vrindavan's revered temples, including Banke Bihari, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and Dwarkadhish, to seek blessings. With increasing footfalls, Mathura Police have ramped up security endeavors. Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey, they have introduced extensive security protocols entailing drone deployments, additional surveillance cameras, and systematic parking arrangements to ensure a secure and smooth pilgrimage.

In an interview with ANI, SSP Pandey outlined the measures: "As the new year approaches, devotees nationwide and overseas flock to seek Lord Kanha's blessings, with thousands visiting Banke Bihari Temple, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and other holy sites in Vrindavan. Preparations are in full swing, with a sizeable police presence ensuring devotees' safety and convenience."

Further elaborating, Pandey urged devotees, particularly the elderly, sick, and children, to remain mindful amid dense crowds. Additional security layers include enhanced camera networks monitoring the temple environs, while drones facilitate crowd management. Critical areas are under vigilant watch through bomb detection squads, canine units, and intelligence systems, reaffirming a commitment to safe New Year celebrations.

