The British government is evaluating reforms to public procurement regulations to emphasize 'social value' in private contractor selections. Such reforms aim to enable social enterprises to compete more effectively for state contracts.

The European Union is drafting plans to conduct stress tests on railways and power grids, preparing crucial infrastructure to withstand the impacts of rising temperatures.

Amid EU sanctions, Russian smugglers are facilitating the import of luxury cars from Europe, charging hefty fees despite restrictions designed to curb Moscow's high-end imports following its invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)