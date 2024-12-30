Left Menu

'Social Value' in UK Contracts and EU's Climate Readiness

This article covers top stories from the Financial Times, focusing on UK's consideration to prioritize 'social value' in state contracts and the EU's plan to stress test railways and power grids for hot weather. It also highlights Russian smugglers importing luxury cars from Europe despite sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:37 IST
The British government is evaluating reforms to public procurement regulations to emphasize 'social value' in private contractor selections. Such reforms aim to enable social enterprises to compete more effectively for state contracts.

The European Union is drafting plans to conduct stress tests on railways and power grids, preparing crucial infrastructure to withstand the impacts of rising temperatures.

Amid EU sanctions, Russian smugglers are facilitating the import of luxury cars from Europe, charging hefty fees despite restrictions designed to curb Moscow's high-end imports following its invasion of Ukraine.

