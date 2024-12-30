Left Menu

Climate Change Brews Trouble for India's Tea Industry Amid Export Surge

India's tea industry faces a significant drop in production due to erratic weather and early garden closures, raising costs for planters. Despite this, the industry benefits from better price realisation and increased exports, notably to Iraq. Mitigation strategies include enhancing soil health and rainwater harvesting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:18 IST
Climate Change Brews Trouble for India's Tea Industry Amid Export Surge
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian tea industry is grappling with a severe decline in production, projected to fall by over 100 million kg by year-end due to erratic weather and early garden closures, stakeholders revealed on Monday. These factors have led to an increase in the cost per kg for planters.

Despite these challenges, the year observed better price realisation and growing exports, with shipments expected to touch 240-250 million kg in 2024, surpassing last year's 231 million kg. Exports to Iraq have notably surged, accounting for 20% of total tea exports.

Climate change is cited as a major woe for decreased crop output, prompting the Tea Research Association to advocate for soil health enhancements and rainwater harvesting. The industry is optimistic, anticipating strong tea prices due to reduced production and low carryover inventory supporting demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024