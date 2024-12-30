Left Menu

CM Dhami and Major General Tiwari Collaborate on Agniveer Recruitment

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Major General Manoj Tiwari discussed recruitment strategies, emphasizing Uttarakhand's significant contribution to the army with 4500 already selected as Agniveers. Special camps are planned to boost youth participation in future recruitments. CM Dhami also highlighted India's progress in various sectors under PM Modi's leadership.

CM Dhami and Major General Tiwari Collaborate on Agniveer Recruitment
On Monday, Major General Manoj Tiwari, the Zonal Recruiting Officer for Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand, met with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the latter's camp office. Chief Minister Dhami highlighted that 4500 candidates from Uttarakhand have already been selected for the Agniveer recruitment, with plans to fill 2000 additional vacancies soon.

Major General Tiwari announced the establishment of state and district-level camps to enable greater youth participation in upcoming recruitments. Chief Minister Dhami affirmed the state's commitment to providing administrative support to the army, emphasizing Uttarakhand's strong military tradition. Discussions also covered the Agneepath scheme, with plans to organize special recruitment camps to ensure widespread involvement from the region's youth.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami participated in the 117th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program Mann Ki Baat, acknowledging its role in inspiring and promoting national unity. He lauded PM Modi's leadership in advancing 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' across various domains. In particular, he noted India's remarkable achievements on the global stage in Ayurveda, language, music, and art, including a significant reduction in malaria cases and deaths, as reported by the World Health Organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

