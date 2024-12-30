Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bangkok's Khao San Road: Hotel Fire Claims Lives

A fire at Bangkok's Ember Hotel on Khao San Road killed three foreign tourists and injured several others. The blaze, now under investigation, prompted safety reassurances from local officials ahead of New Year's events. Seventy-five guests were at the hotel during the incident, with one victim still critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bangkok's Khao San Road: Hotel Fire Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A tragic hotel fire broke out near Bangkok's Khao San Road, a favorite among tourists, claiming the lives of three foreigners, police confirmed. The blaze erupted on Sunday night, leaving several others injured and leading to urgent safety concerns just days before the New Year's celebrations.

Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee named the deceased as tourists from Brazil, Ukraine, and the United States. The fire started on the 5th floor of the six-story Ember Hotel, later engulfing the building in flames. Four individuals remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Khao San Road, known for its vibrant atmosphere, is facing heightened safety measures, with 150 police and district staff ensured for upcoming festivities. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt highlighted the importance of precaution as the city gears up for fireworks and revelries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024