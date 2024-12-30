Tragedy Strikes Bangkok's Khao San Road: Hotel Fire Claims Lives
A fire at Bangkok's Ember Hotel on Khao San Road killed three foreign tourists and injured several others. The blaze, now under investigation, prompted safety reassurances from local officials ahead of New Year's events. Seventy-five guests were at the hotel during the incident, with one victim still critically injured.
- Country:
- Thailand
A tragic hotel fire broke out near Bangkok's Khao San Road, a favorite among tourists, claiming the lives of three foreigners, police confirmed. The blaze erupted on Sunday night, leaving several others injured and leading to urgent safety concerns just days before the New Year's celebrations.
Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee named the deceased as tourists from Brazil, Ukraine, and the United States. The fire started on the 5th floor of the six-story Ember Hotel, later engulfing the building in flames. Four individuals remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.
Khao San Road, known for its vibrant atmosphere, is facing heightened safety measures, with 150 police and district staff ensured for upcoming festivities. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt highlighted the importance of precaution as the city gears up for fireworks and revelries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
