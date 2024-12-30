Left Menu

Swift Progress in Sambhal: Police Post Nears Completion Amid Security Enhancements

Sambhal officials are rapidly constructing a new police post near Jama Masjid in response to recent violence. The post aims to improve accommodations for forces and enhance security. The move follows unrest after an ASI survey, with increased surveillance and arrests made to ensure public safety and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:53 IST
Visual from the construction site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to recent unrest, Sambhal authorities are fast-tracking the construction of a police post near Jama Masjid to swiftly accommodate forces and enhance security. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra confirmed that construction work is nearing completion as part of efforts to provide shelter and boost operational efficiency for police personnel.

Following violence linked to an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) activity, the new police post has become imperative. With temperatures dropping, many officers are currently stationed outdoors, necessitating rapid development of the facility. Security has been heightened with the deployment of the Rapid Action Force at the site.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy outlined by Superintendent of Police Krishnan Kumar Bishnoi and District Magistrate Rajinder Pensiya. It includes setting up additional posts across Sambhal, enhancing security with smart meters and CCTV, and ongoing anti-encroachment efforts. Fifty arrests have been made following the unrest, with authorities identifying key perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

