Delhi's Cold Spell Stirs Up Community Resilience & Faith

Delhi weathered its third straight day of chilly conditions on Wednesday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature hit a mere 15 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 7.4 degrees. While the maximum temperature sat four degrees below the seasonal norm, the minimum stayed within usual limits.

In Safdarjung, the maximum didn't surpass 15 degrees Celsius—4.3 degrees lower than expected—while Palam saw an even chillier 12.8 degrees, two degrees lower than typical. The cold wave continues to grip North India, ushering in the new year with falling temperatures affecting several regions across the subcontinent.

Amidst the cold snap, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) established 235 pagoda tents providing respite to the homeless. Night shelters have been arranged in various locations across the city, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover. As the chill deepened, Delhi residents were spotted finding warmth around bonfires, while others accessed night shelters.

The cold front has also intensified in Rajasthan, disrupting day-to-day activities. Jaipur registered 7.2 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am, with Bikaner and Churu slightly chillier at 7 and 6 degrees respectively, according to the IMD. In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, dense fog embraced the city as temperatures fell further, recorded at 9 degrees in Meerut and 10 degrees in Lucknow.

Jammu and Kashmir also shivered under biting cold, with many areas experiencing sub-zero conditions. The execution of winter saw Dal Lake's surface remain frozen, with IMD reports showing Srinagar at -1.5 degrees Celsius by 8:30 am, Gulmarg at -2.4 degrees, and Pahalgam at a frigid -6 degrees. Despite this, the New Year saw people in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ayodhya, Haridwar, and other cities gather at major temples and churches. In Delhi, despite the frost, worshippers thronged Pracheen Hanuman Mandir and Jhandewalan Temple for morning prayers and 'aarti'.

