Madhya Pradesh Doubles Aid for Cattle Shelters, Unveils New Cow Shelter Policy

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to double the assistance for cattle shelters and introduce a new policy to address the issue of destitute cows. The government aims to enhance cow protection and promote employment in the animal husbandry sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:05 IST
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has sanctioned a proposal to double the state assistance for registered cattle shelters, augmenting per cow aid from Rs 20 to Rs 40 daily. This decision is part of the newly approved Cow Shelter Establishment Policy, 2025, which aims to tackle the proliferation of destitute cows.

The policy, which will be managed by the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, stems from commitments made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to fortify cow protection efforts. The financial hike is expected to encourage the establishment of more shelters across the state.

Furthermore, the cabinet has greenlit a proposal to rebrand an existing scheme as 'Dr. Ambedkar Pashupalan Vikas Yojana', focused on generating employment and enhancing productivity in animal husbandry, thereby contributing to the state's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

