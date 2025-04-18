Empowering Women: UP's Shakti Sadan Shelters to Transform Lives

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch 'Shakti Sadan' shelters to assist women facing distress across ten districts. Designed under the 'Mission Shakti' initiative, these shelters offer refuge and support to victims of domestic violence and natural disasters.

The government has allocated Rs 127.72 lakh for this venture, and each center can accommodate 50 women, providing a safe haven complete with rehabilitation services. This initiative is a collaboration between the Central and state governments, with funding shared at a 60:40 ratio under India's 'Samarthya' sub-scheme.

Beyond safety, the shelters aim to empower women with vocational training across a variety of fields like sewing, computer literacy, and yoga. These resources will help these women gain confidence, independence, and a dignified place in society.

