Empowering Women: UP's Shakti Sadan Shelters to Transform Lives

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to operationalize 'Shakti Sadan' shelters in 10 districts under 'Mission Shakti'. These shelters will offer refuge and support to women in distress, along with vocational training and legal aid. With Rs 127.72 lakh allocated, the initiative aims for women's self-reliance and dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:00 IST
Empowering Women: UP's Shakti Sadan Shelters to Transform Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch 'Shakti Sadan' shelters to assist women facing distress across ten districts. Designed under the 'Mission Shakti' initiative, these shelters offer refuge and support to victims of domestic violence and natural disasters.

The government has allocated Rs 127.72 lakh for this venture, and each center can accommodate 50 women, providing a safe haven complete with rehabilitation services. This initiative is a collaboration between the Central and state governments, with funding shared at a 60:40 ratio under India's 'Samarthya' sub-scheme.

Beyond safety, the shelters aim to empower women with vocational training across a variety of fields like sewing, computer literacy, and yoga. These resources will help these women gain confidence, independence, and a dignified place in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

