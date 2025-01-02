Left Menu

Tragic End: Toddler's Borewell Rescue in Rajasthan Fails After Nine Days

A toddler in Kiratpur village, Rajasthan, fell into a borewell and was rescued after a grueling nine-day operation, only to tragically succumb to her injuries. Despite extensive rescue efforts, including teams from NDRF and SDRF, challenges such as rocky terrain hindered the successful completion of the mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:02 IST
Medical Officer Chaitanya Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic sequence unfolded in Kiratpur village, Rajasthan, where a toddler trapped in a 150-foot-deep borewell for over nine days succumbed to her injuries. Despite extensive rescue efforts employing both national and state disaster response teams, the child's condition deteriorated, resulting in her heartbreaking death on Wednesday.

Dr. Chaitanya Rawat, Principal Medical Officer, confirmed the girl's health was dire upon examination by a trio of doctors. Post-examination, her body was transferred to the mortuary for further medical investigation, with findings meticulously documented for future reference.

The incident began on December 23, prompting an immediate, coordinated effort spearheaded by the National and State Disaster Response Forces alongside local authorities. Challenges such as rocky terrain and temperature differences impeded tunnel construction aimed at rescuing the child, culminating in strategic shifts including the deployment of a casing pipe beside the borewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

