Delhi Police Nabs Thief, Recovers Stolen Mobiles and Auto

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended a 35-year-old thief, identified as Vipin Kumar, in Karawal Nagar, recovering five mobile phones and an auto allegedly used in criminal activities. This arrest marks a crucial step in maintaining order during the bustling New Year festivities in the capital.

Police officials said Kumar's capture followed strategic picket checks set up near the Katwariya Sarai police booth on December 31, intended to scrutinize suspicious vehicles and individuals. During these routine inspections, an auto attempted a quick U-turn to evade authorities. However, the vigilant picket staff promptly detained Kumar, leading to the recovery of stolen mobile phones concealed in his jacket.

The arrest came after separate complaints by Ruchi Kalia and Aditya Kumar, both victims of theft near Munirka. The modus operandi involved bumping into the victims to distract them. Upon his identification, Vipin Kumar was linked to both incidents, and further investigations aim to connect the remaining seized phones to other cases.

